Carbon (CRBN) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $852,934.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00133790 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00277819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00066920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00067695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00038735 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

