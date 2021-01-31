SHIELD (XSH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. SHIELD has a market cap of $168,066.70 and approximately $10.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,763.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,301.46 or 0.03972349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.76 or 0.00389950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.01209290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 82.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.71 or 0.00533264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00412029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.81 or 0.00258866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022544 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.