Phantasma Energy Price Tops $0.0142 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $492,907.65 and approximately $3,995.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00133790 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00277819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00066920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00067695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00038735 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Token Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 34,691,284 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KCALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.