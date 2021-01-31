Analysts Anticipate Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $51.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TVTX stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 620,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,226. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.14. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.