Burger Swap (BURGER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32.19 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Burger Swap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $9.86 million and approximately $32.19 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00133790 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00277819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00066920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00067695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00038735 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,196,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,821,360 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

Burger Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BURGERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.