First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $53.59 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 7.8% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 712.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,328,215 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.