Short Interest in Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Drops By 67.1%

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the December 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKILY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

OTCMKTS DKILY traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 109,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,558. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

