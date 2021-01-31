Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGDW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGDW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EGDW stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613. Edgewater Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81.

Edgewater Bancorp Company Profile

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Edgewater Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Berrien, Van Buren, and Cass counties, Michigan. The company accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

