Decatur Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 45,338 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,000. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.4% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,007,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.86.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

