Crown (CRW) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,770.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. Crown has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $12,770.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0788 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,834.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.12 or 0.01206416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00531665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00042340 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002384 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005097 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,454,577 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.