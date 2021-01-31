Atheios 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $113.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 91.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Atheios has a market capitalization of $24,527.76 and $113.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atheios has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,834.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,309.37 or 0.03987790 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00389497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.12 or 0.01206416 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00531665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.54 or 0.00412808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00258533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022505 BTC.

Atheios Token Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,386,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,350,496 tokens. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.