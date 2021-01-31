ProximaX (XPX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.59 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $126,575.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One ProximaX token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00048864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00133429 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00277084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00067008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00067602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00038968 BTC.

ProximaX Token Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

