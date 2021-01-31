Handshake (HNS) Market Cap Tops $41.95 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 6% against the dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $41.95 million and $884,725.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,834.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,309.37 or 0.03987790 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00389497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.12 or 0.01206416 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00531665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.54 or 0.00412808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00258533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022505 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 351,889,561 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

