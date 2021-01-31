ColossusXT (COLX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,446.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. ColossusXT has a market cap of $4.14 million and $1,446.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $349.88 or 0.01065596 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011656 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001082 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,648,110,264 coins and its circulating supply is 12,607,068,437 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

