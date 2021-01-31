Short Interest in Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Increases By 61.6%

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sekisui House from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Shares of SKHSY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,943. Sekisui House has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.