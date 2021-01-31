Bull Street Advisors LLC Purchases 2,130 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $40.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

