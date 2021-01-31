Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Short Interest Update

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock remained flat at $$14.92 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.