Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PGTK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 37,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,039. Pacific Green Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

About Pacific Green Technologies

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

