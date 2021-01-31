Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PGTK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 37,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,039. Pacific Green Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.
About Pacific Green Technologies
