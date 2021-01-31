Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the December 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCUJF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,991. Medicure has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Medicure had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 179.92%. The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter.

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

