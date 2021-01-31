Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 46 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $27.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,835.74. 1,612,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,778.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,641.85. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,934.86. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

