Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

SBGSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

SBGSY traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. 104,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $31.37.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

