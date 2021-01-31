Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $40.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.69.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of HALO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,947. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,727.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $510,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,254,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,376 shares of company stock worth $7,363,508. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 86,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

