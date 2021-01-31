Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

Shares of GOOG traded down $27.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,835.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,328. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,934.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,778.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,641.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.