CoinUs Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $60,799.51 and $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded down 44.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007319 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007493 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000167 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000264 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

