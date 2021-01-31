Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

GEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $295,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 104,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,686.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $236,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,231.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Greif by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Greif by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Greif stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.16. 239,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Greif has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $52.35.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

