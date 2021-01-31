Jupiter (JUP) Market Capitalization Achieves $83,451.94

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 52% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $83,451.94 and $138.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 110% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00048867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00133683 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00274406 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00067105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00038891 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.