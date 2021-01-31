Wing (WING) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.14 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Wing token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.85 or 0.00048217 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded up 3% against the dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $14.43 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00048867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00133683 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00274406 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00067105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00038891 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,410,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 910,458 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.