FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Tops $0.0000

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 91.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FedoraCoin has a market capitalization of $556,927.28 and $11,833.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 97.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FedoraCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.00390498 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 81% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000253 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

FedoraCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

FedoraCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FedoraCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FedoraCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.