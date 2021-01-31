AdEx Network Trading 5% Lower This Week (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001254 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $46.84 million and $2.02 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.93 or 0.00906275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00053131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.24 or 0.04499769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020986 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00029989 BTC.

ADX is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,738,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,595,897 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

