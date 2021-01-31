Decatur Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,000. PayPal comprises about 1.2% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.53.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.31. 9,805,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,676,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $254.39. The company has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.02.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.