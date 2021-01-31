Decatur Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,000. PayPal comprises about 1.2% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.53.
Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.31. 9,805,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,676,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $254.39. The company has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.02.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.
