Brokerages Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to announce $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Hasbro by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hasbro by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 35,369 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.