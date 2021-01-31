Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 130,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.5% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 81,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,707,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,253,235. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

