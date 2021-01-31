Analysts Expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will post $1.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the lowest is $850,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year sales of $1.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $990,000.00 to $1.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.82 million, with estimates ranging from $20.14 million to $32.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHMA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CHMA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,868. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $228.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Chiasma in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chiasma by 17.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 61,630 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 2,393.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 588,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 564,524 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Chiasma by 692.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

