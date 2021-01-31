IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.07 Million

Brokerages expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to report $50.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.53 million. IMAX posted sales of $124.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $131.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.75 million to $134.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $281.70 million, with estimates ranging from $259.55 million to $301.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. IMAX’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

IMAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IMAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. 678,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,819. IMAX has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.