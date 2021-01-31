Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $480.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will announce $480.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.00 million to $485.00 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $492.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,170,000 shares of company stock worth $24,596,485. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 29,972 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.13. 3,776,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,702. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

