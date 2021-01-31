Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Drops By 78.4%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SSDOY traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average is $63.39. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $73.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of -226.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SSDOY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Shiseido from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.