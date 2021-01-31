Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Drops By 78.4%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SSDOY traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average is $63.39. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $73.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of -226.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Shiseido
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.
