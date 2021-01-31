Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the December 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. 50,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,982. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $19.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWDBY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

