Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the December 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. 50,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,982. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $19.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWDBY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.