Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,673 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $519.59. 6,788,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,390. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $528.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $321.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.