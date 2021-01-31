Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Rises By 166.7%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smiths Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smiths Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.