Dynamite 24-Hour Volume Reaches $30,390.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $59,688.76 and $30,390.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dynamite



About Dynamite

DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports.

Dynamite Coin Trading

Dynamite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.