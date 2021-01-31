MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.36. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 147.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $2,369,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,393 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,837 in the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTSI traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.86. The stock had a trading volume of 868,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

