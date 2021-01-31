Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Proofpoint reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PFPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

Shares of PFPT traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.08. 631,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,112. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.82 and a 200-day moving average of $113.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $269,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.