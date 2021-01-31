The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. The Carlyle Group reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

In related news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.27. 1,045,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

