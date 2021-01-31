Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.8% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP opened at $136.57 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.87. The company has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.