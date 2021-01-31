Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.2% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,969,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.28. 9,502,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,412,055. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

