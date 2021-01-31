Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $30.05 on Major Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. Quant has a total market capitalization of $362.82 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can now be bought for about $30.05 or 0.00092064 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded 48.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quant Token Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

