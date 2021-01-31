FLIP (FLP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $352.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 29% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $223,989.50 and $352.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00068925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.06 or 0.00906943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00053087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.12 or 0.04506604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020922 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00029851 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

