$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.79. SLM posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

SLM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. 8,354,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,800,920. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. SLM has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 25.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SLM by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

