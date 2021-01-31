Brokerages Set Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Target Price at $48.64

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 15.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 76,548 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

