Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $274.10.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $921,941.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,800.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $374,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,347 shares of company stock worth $33,068,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $83,443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,506,000 after purchasing an additional 104,827 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Wayfair by 1,187.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after buying an additional 87,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,628,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $5.82 on Friday, reaching $272.32. 1,918,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,041. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.72 and a 200-day moving average of $272.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.01, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

